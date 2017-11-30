BC Lions hire Ed Hervey as GM, Buono to stay on as coach for 2018

Buono will continue as vice-president of football operations

The B.C. Lions hope a major front-office change can turn around the CFL club’s sagging fortunes.

The Lions announced Thursday that former Edmonton Eskimos executive Ed Hervey will take over as the club’s general manager from Wally Buono, who has held the post since 2003. Buono will coach a final season in 2018 to help with the transition and will continue as vice-president of football operations.

The announcement comes after disappointing season that saw the Lions finish last in the CFL West Division at 7-11 with Buono in a dual coach/GM role. But Hervey said Buono’s continued involvement with the team was a selling point when considering the GM job.

“I don’t think I would have made the commitment to come here if he wasn’t committed to being the head coach,” Hervey said at his introductory press conference. “Number two, with Wally as vice-president he gives me someone to work with (and) bounce things off of. I’m still a young general manager, and his wealth of knowledge and experience … who better to have around?”

Hervey was general manager of the Edmonton Eskimos for three seasons from 2013 to 2016, building a Grey Cup-winning team in 2015. But he was criticized in Edmonton for restricting media access to Eskimos players, and when he was fired on April 7, 2017, Edmonton president Len Rhodes cited a “philosophy in the way we do business” as part of the reason.

Hervey denied obstructing media access while with Edmonton.

“The locker room has always been the coach’s decision and will always be the coach’s decision, and will be supported by the organization,” Hervey said.

Buono is the CFL’s all-time leader with 273 coaching wins and had served as the Lions GM since 2003.

After an encouraging 5-2 start in 2017, injuries and inconsistent play plagued the Lions the rest of the way as they spiralled to a 2-9 finish and missed the CFL playoffs for the first time since 1996.

“My time with the Lions has been memorable to say the least, but right now my sole focus is working with Ed to build a championship team in 2018,” Buono said in a statement. ”This past season was tremendously frustrating for all of us, but today’s announcement is the kind of change I believe our organization needs, our fans want to see and something we can build on moving forward.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canucks forward ends NHL career due to spinal issues

Just Posted

Parliament welcomes Cranbrook’s Special Olympians

Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons

Jaffray and area residents oppose community plan

The majority of Jaffray residents voiced their overwhelming opposition to the newly… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP make meth, fentanyl bust

Police seized almost an ounce of methamphetamines and Fentanyl,Tuesday, Nov. 28

Christmas Village at the Royal Alexandra Hall

Our Christmas Village is up and glowing down at the Royal Alexandra Hall. Come down for a wander, and support the United Way East Kootenay.

Community Foundation celebrates $2 million milestone

The Cranbrook and District Community Foundation (CDCF) has reached $2 million in permanently invested funds and recently celebrated this major milestone.

Staff and volunteers go into overdrive at Food Bank

As the holidays approach the Cranbrook Food Bank’s workload increases

The small-c commute: I love it

I have lived, worked and studied all over Canada, and I have driven it all.

Cranbrook Elementary Mass Choir Concert celebrates 37 years

A rich and spirited local tradition continues forth this year with the… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: Hugs, and thanks to the kind lady who found my purse… Continue reading

News, notes, happenings and good deals from yesteryear

Dave Humphrey Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook… Continue reading

MP vies for waterway protection

On Wednesday November 29, Kootenay-Columbia Member of Parliament Wayne Stetski introduced a… Continue reading

Equitas expects appeal court’s decision on veteran charter Monday

B.C.-based veterans advocacy group filed class-action suit against federal government in 2012

Opinion: Jim Carrey’s wisdom from the dark side of the moon

Paul Rodgers Earlier this fall, I felt compelled to write a column… Continue reading

Restorative Justice: A compelling case for government funding

Bill Veenstra Last week was Restorative Justice Week in BC, across Canada… Continue reading

Most Read