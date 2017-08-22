Weed Warrior Frank’s Invasive Weed of the Week: Hound’s Tongue

Hound’s Tongue is another burr producing weed that has spread in and around our communities.

Its leaves are shaped like the hanging tongue of a panting dog, hence the name. Its flattened pea-sized, barbed seeds are a serious problem for grazing livestock, but can be removed from pets and clothing after you rub a pinch of corn starch on each little cling-on.

According to the Invasive Species Council of BC, the greater concern to anyone with an acreage, is the serious liver damage caused to livestock and horses that graze on Hound’s Tongue or eat hay containing it.

This short-lived plant can be easily controlled, so let’s all get on it everywhere we see Hound’s Tongue, to protect our pets, neighbourhoods, wildlife and local ranch animals from this nasty plant.

The Alberta Invasive Species Council says that Hound’s Tongue has a woody taproot, so dig it out with a shovel, screw driver or hunting knife, or at least break the root below ground to prevent re-sprouting. Then bag the leaves and flowers to send to the dump for deep burial.

Every hiker, hunter and fisherman should carry some weeding tools and a couple of garbage bags on every trip to help protect our natural beauty from invasive weeds.

Next week, Chicory, just for you Mr. Wilson.

Weed Warrior Frank