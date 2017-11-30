News, notes, happenings and good deals from yesteryear

Dave Humphrey

Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1906

Fort Steele ablaze … On Tuesday afternoon Fort Steele, the pioneer town of the district, suffered a most disastrous fire which wiped out nearly an entire block of the business section of the town.

The blaze originated in the Neidig building, nearly opposite the Imperial hotel. This building was recently purchased by Mr. Cook, who, about noon started a fire in a stove, to warm the place up prior to moving in.

Mr. Cook then left the building and about 1 o’clock a passerby noticed the house was ablaze inside, probably caused by a defective flue, and quickly turned in an alarm.

The fire department responded quickly, and, notwithstanding the fact that they had the best of hose and firefighting apparatus, the water pressure was insufficient to admit of their checking the flames, and before steam could be got up at the power house on Wild Horse Creek, the fire had spread both to the north and south, and was rapidly devouring everything in its path.

As soon as steam was got up, however, the department was enabled to turn two streams of water on with sufficient force to check the further progress of the fire.

The buildings burned were twelve in number, or from the McBride building on the north to the Tannhauser building on the south. Among the principle buildings destroyed were the Strathcona hotel, the Neidig building, the Miller building and the Kershaw building.

It is estimated that the total loss will foot up nearly $30,000, and as near as can be ascertained at present the insurance will not total over $1,500. The Strathcona hotel, the largest building destroyed, was owned by David Griffith and leased to James Buckman. It is understood that there was a small amount of insurance on this building.

Cranbrook ambulance … The movement to secure an ambulance for Cranbrook is now an assured success. Already quite a sum has been subscribed and there is much more in sight. This movement is one of the best that has been inaugurated in this district, as it means relief for suffering humanity. Hardly a day passes but what some poor fellow is brought to town for treatment at the St. Eugene hospital. He may have fever or he may be suffering with broken limbs or crushed bones, and to see him carried in an open rig in all kinds of weather to the hospital is not a very humane sight. And there are people taken sick in town, both men and women, and under existing circumstances it is rather a hard ordeal for them to pass through, to be carried in an open rig to the hospital. Let the good work go on. Cranbrook has long needed an ambulance and now it will have one if the necessary can be raised.

Walter Hoag badly hurt … On the afternoon of November 22nd Walter Hoag, and his brother Robert Hoag, were sawing a tree on the limits of the Standard Lumber company about two miles from the station of Baker. The tree, in falling, caught a limb on another, tree, which was thrown backward falling on Walter Hoag, striking him on the head and rendering him unconscious,. His brother hurried over to where he lay and taking the head of the unfortunate man in his lap, cried for help. There were about thirty men working in that part of the bush and Robert Taylor, the foreman, answered the call. About this time, the injured man regained consciousness, and with some assistance walked two miles to the camp. Here he became unconscious again, and was carried to the local and brought to the St. Eugene hospital, where he was given prompt attention by Drs. King and Green. The falling limb had broken the skull, making the case a critical one, but up to the present time, the patient is doing well and there is hope of his ultimate recovery.

Fatality at Moyie … At a quarter past nine last night a Finlander, named George Smeeltie, aged about 35, was killed at the mine here by falling down the shaft, a distance of 135 feet. He took a loaded car off the cage, and put an empty one on. When the cage went down he emptied the loaded car, and then, forgetting what he was doing, went to put the car he had just emptied on the cage which was, of course, 135 feet below. When the car started to go down he tried to hold it back, and went down with it, being killed instantly. His skull was fractured and one of his legs was broken.

Broncho busting … An exhibition of a novel and interesting character, consisting of Broncho breaking and rough riding, will be given on Friday at Cranbrook by “Idaho Jack” and “Charlie the Kid” two of the cowboys carried by the “Out in Idaho” company. The management challenges the public to produce an “outlaw or an unbroken horse that “ Idaho Jack” cannot ride. If you have horse of which you are afraid of and want broken free of charge, bring it and see some good sport.

New passenger service … E. J. Roberts, general manager of the Corbin road, and C. P. R. district passenger agent, J.F. Carter were in the city this week, completing arrangements for the running of regular passenger trains between Cranbrook and Spokane. Arrangements have been completed, such as are now in operation on all C. P. R. branch roads, that No. 5 and 6 over the Crow line, between St. Paul and Cranbrook will be made up of two sections, two cars of the Spokane International, the balance C. P. R. cars. All Spokane trains will be made up at Cranbrook. The running time between St. Paul and Spokane will be about 45 hours. The Crow line has been placed in excellent condition so that these special service trains will average not less than 35 miles an hour.

Record Canadian immigration … Up to the present date 112,000 immigrants booked to settle in Canada have been landed at this port. The immigration this season by far surpasses all others for the quality as well as quantity of new settlers. The Salvation Army brought out no less than 15,000 for whom they have secured positions and homes in advance, and next year the immigration branch of that institution expects to bring to Canada 25,000 settlers and get them positions and homes which will be secured for them by its officers during the coming winter months.

Sweep hard … A number of local curlers were at the rink on Friday trying the ice as well as the new stones. The ice was in a fairly good con­dition and some good curling was done. Curlers from West Kootenay who have visited the rink pro­nounce it to be the best in Brit­ish Columbia, and as the climate during the winter months can be depended on, good ice can be as­sured to all visiting curlers.

Typhoid … Mazy Small, the little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. Small, was taken to the hospital this week suffering from an attack of typhoid fever.

Junior hockey team … The Junior Hockey boys of the city have been busy this week organizing. They met on Tuesday evening in the “gym” committee rooms and elected the following officers: President. S. J. Mighton; vice president, E. Small: treasurer, W. D. Hill; manager, J. P. Weston. The boys hope soon to be in good shape for any matches which can be arranged.

Dairy inspection … S. F. Tomlie, government inspector was at Cranbrook this week inspecting the dairies of the city. He reports that Mr. Bargett’s dairy and his herd of 24 cows were in fine condition, as were also a number of other dairies which he inspected.

Politics … That the dove of peace is not hovering over the Liberal party of British Columbia is well known by all persons who take any interest in politics.