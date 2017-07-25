Veronica (Bonnie) Harrison

1934-2017



Bonnie, Veronica Harrison died peaceful on Monday July 17,2017 at the age of 82, Bonnie’s life begin in Cranbrook in 1934 and grew up in the Cranbrook area. She was an accomplished athlete participating in many sports. Playing badminton and tennis at a high level all though her life.



Bonnie Chlopan met David Harrison in high school on the tennis court. Married in 1958. Moving to the Vancouver area to start her career as a teacher and started her family. Both her and her family continued to play competitive tennis and badminton in Vancouver and Toronto area. Always loving the Kootenays, Bonnie and David moved back to Kimberley 25 years ago. Bonnie was an avid bridge player and played in Kimberley and Cranbrook making and keeping many dear friends over the years.



Bonnie was predeceased by her husband David of 57 years and survived by her son Michael (Joanne) of Mississauga, Ontario and Lincoln of Kimberley BC; Tannis of Marysville BC.; granddaughter Samantha and Leigh and great-granddaughter Sofia. Also left are her sisters Maxine Osoyoos BC, Edith Powell River, Etta(Michael) Sunnyside WA, and her brothers Brian((Bev) Kimberley BC and Owen(Betty) White rock, BC and her brother in law Michael(Pat) Harrison.



A celebration of life for Bonnie will be held in the GREEN ROOM at Joseph Creek 1901 Willowbrook Drive on Saturday July 22,2017 from 11:00 to 3:00pm.



Bonnie always loved a great JOKE, so if you have a JOKE to share, Bonnie would love that as a way to remember her. So ring the bell and share that Joke!!

