Celebration of Life



Tanner Lloyd Albert Nilsson



Please Join us and share your stories



Saturday July 15th 2017 at 1:00 pm.



Colombo Lodge, 2530 8th Ave S,



Cranbrook, BC



Tanner was born April 27, 1996 in Maple Ridge BC. Tanner was an incredible person who loved to laugh and make others laugh, he was loving and would do anything for anyone.



Tanner loved his old trucks, hanging out with his friends, and being the best son and brother you could ask for. Tanner lived life to the fullest and always did what he wanted to do, he never let anything hold him back.



After Graduating in 2014 Tanner went to work for the Canadian Pacific Railway, which took him places he had never been before.



He is survived by his loving family; parents Susan and Ray Nilsson, sister Lauren Nilsson (Jason) nephew Beckham, grandmother Grace Mae Cook, Uncle Leslie Cook (Dany) Oma Johanna Nilsson, Aunts Shirley Nilsson (Sly) Brenda Aspen (Allan) and many relatives and friends. Pre deceased by his grandfathers Dennis Cook and Bert Nilsson, his friends Tyler & Levi.



In Lieu of Flower donations can be made to the Medicine Hat Search and Rescue (SEASAR)



www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/in-memory-of-tanner-nilsson/ or canadahelps.org (find friends)

