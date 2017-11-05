Feb 21, 1957 – Nov 5, 2017

Judith Irene Dewald (nee Gale)

The healing that had been delayed has now been realized. After a two-year battle with cancer,

Judy has been called home to walk with the Lord on streets of gold in paradise.€… as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him. 1 Cor. 2:9

As a servant to the Lord Jesus first, and to all who came into her life, even briefly, she shall be sorely missed by many, including beloved husband Fred (of 40+yrs), daughter Keri (Michael) of Kimberley, sons Clint and Cory of Edmonton, grandchildren Miele, Rilla, Noah, and Tom; mother Essie, sisters Dorann, Laura (Glen), Anita (Dwayne); father-in-law Henry (Enid), sister-in-law Gail, brothers-in-law Jim (Chris), Dave (Sandy), and Ken (Lucia), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Judy was born in Kamloops and raised in Edmonton where she became a gentle, compassionate and caring person. She fell in love with and married Fred at 20 years of age. Together they raised their 3 children with Judy staying home until the children were older (in high school / college).

During that time Judy spent countless hours doing volunteer work in the communities where they lived (Edmonton (77-81), Kimberley (81-86), St. Albert (86-90), Redwater (90-2013)), including chairing various boards€and councils and serving as a Sunday school teacher / superintendent. She returned to (paid) work in 1999 to run the school cafeteria (that she had previously volunteered in), then as Director of library services in Redwater for 12 years.

She also sat on the Redwater Town Council for 3 years. Judy was always a very dignified, lovely lady; well known as a wonderful cook / baker and a welcoming hostess, Judy was known and loved by many. After retiring (2013) Judy joined Fred to live in Kimberley full-time. It didn’t take long for Judy to start volunteering again, this time at the Kimberley Thrift Shop, where after about a year became shop coordinator. Here, she made many close friends very quickly and will be missed by both staff and patrons.

We would like to express sincere heartfelt thankyous to Dr. Ryan Lunge, Dr. Kevin McIver, the excellent home care nursing team in Kimberley, the lifesaver team at Shoppers Drug Mart, and to the many healthcare team members at the Cranbrook, Tom Baker, and Foothills hospitals who all contributed to Judy’s comfort during this difficult trial.

Judy wished to be remembered by having the people she knew reach out to someone in need with a loving heart.

There will be a celebration of Judy’s life planned at a future date.