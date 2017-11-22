Wildlife group challenges B.C.’s interpretation of law on destroying bears

Fur-Bearers are challenging a conservation officer’s decision to kill a bear cub near Dawson Creek

A black bear cub is pictured in the Dawson Creek area on May 6, 2016, before it was destroyed by a conservation officer. (Tiana Jackson/The Fur-Bearers)

A wildlife advocacy group is accusing the B.C. government of not following its own law on the destruction of bears by conservation officers.

The Association for the Protection of Fur-Bearing Animals, also known as the Fur-Bearers, has filed a court petition challenging an officer’s decision to kill a black bear cub near Dawson Creek in May 2016.

READ MORE: Bear conflicts on the rise throughout B.C.

The group says a concerned resident, Tiana Jackson, found the apparently orphaned bear by the roadside and called the conservation officer service before taking the cub to an outdoor dog pen on her property.

It says an officer, Micah Kneller, told her on the phone that he would come and kill the animal, even though she told him she’d found a wildlife rehabilitation centre that was willing to take the cub.

Jackson is a co-petitioner with the Fur-Bearers and their lawyer, Arden Beddoes, has argued in B.C. Supreme Court that the Wildlife Act prohibits officers from killing animals unless they pose a threat.

However, the province argues in court documents that the law gives officers wide discretion to destroy animals and Kneller made the decision because the cub was not a suitable candidate for captive rearing and release.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Man linked to Shuswap farm where human remains found to appear in court
Next story
Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Female with Seven Outstanding Warrants

Just Posted

Cranbrook snow plow operator helps save elderly man

The 73-year-old man had fallen at his isolated home, and finally was able to call for help

Trouble at the drive-thru

Customer freaks out after finding order not complete

Cokato resident receives Order of Canada

Dr. Bryan Kolb has been instrumental in helping society understand what happens inside our heads

Townhouse development will be going ahead on 4th Street South

The proposal to build a townhouse-style development on 4th Street South, near… Continue reading

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Man linked to Shuswap farm where human remains found to appear in court

A rally will be held on the Vernon courthouse steps prior to Curtis Sagmoen’s appearance

Indoor sports facility fundraising campaign starts off strong

Paul Rodgers Fundraising for the KEYSA Indoor Sports Facility was officially kicked… Continue reading

Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Female with Seven Outstanding Warrants

Early Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, Cranbrook RCMP arrested a Cranbrook resident who… Continue reading

Theft of Beer Leads to Police Officer Being Assaulted

Cranbrook resident is currently in custody for theft, resist arrest and assaulting… Continue reading

Cranbrook nurse presented with Lifetime award

Melodie Hull was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BC Coalition of Nursing Associations at a ceremony held in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 17.

Wildlife group challenges B.C.’s interpretation of law on destroying bears

Fur-Bearers are challenging a conservation officer’s decision to kill a bear cub near Dawson Creek

Tourism numbers continue to climb in B.C.

The majority of international travellers to British Columbia are coming from Australia

Canadian screen stars want ‘action’ from industry meeting on sexual misconduct

‘Of course there’s been sexual harassment here. Absolutely. No question.’

Most Read