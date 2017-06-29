WATCH: St. Eugene pros golf from dusk till dawn for ALS

Paul Rodgers
Cindy Soukoroff and Chris Medford, local golf pros, participate in a province-wide campaign to raise funds and awareness for ALS. Read the full story here and watch the video below.
Paul Rodgers
Two dogs, owner involved in physical altercation with a man in Community Forest last week.
Two Bountiful members were found guilty of facilitating underage marriage of their daughter.
Partner First Nations from Alberta, Ontario had been involved with resort since 2004.
Commencment ceremonies will be hosted by Western Financial Place on June 29.