Cindy Soukoroff and Chris Medford six hours in to an all day golf-marathon for ALS. Paul Rodgers photo

WATCH: St. Eugene pros golf from dusk till dawn for ALS

Paul Rodgers

Cindy Soukoroff and Chris Medford, local golf pros, participate in a province-wide campaign to raise funds and awareness for ALS. Read the full story here and watch the video below.

Most Read