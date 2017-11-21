This image shows a deer similar in size and shape to the one shown in the Snapchat video circulating out of Campbell River (Pixabay)

Viral video shows deer killed on Snapchat in Campbell River

RCMP say they have identified those involved and are working with conservation officers

Police in Campbell River are concerned after video surfaced on social media showing hunters gruesomely killing a deer in the area.

In a Snapchat post that has since gone viral, the video story shows a young deer being shot from the hip with a rifle at extremely close range and two people snickering and high-fiving one another. The incident looks to have taken place in the backyard of a residential neighbourhood, and Campbell River RCMP confirm it took place in their vicinity.

The next video frame shows one person moving closer as the animal tries to crawl away, then violently pulling the deer towards the side of a house before slitting its throat while still alive, causing the animal to writhe around in severe distress.

These shocking scenes are believed to have taken place near the Quinsam First Nation reserve, located just west of Campbell River.

Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk says the incident is under investigation and officers are working with the conservation service.

They have identified the two individuals in the video but Vlooswyk says no charges have been laid at this time.

