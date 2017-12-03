VIDEO: Weaver makes predictions on Site C and Kinder Morgan

Town Hall with Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and Leader of the BC Green Party

Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and Leader of the BC Green Party, fielded questions from his constituents on Thursday on a range of current issues including Site C, Kinder Morgan, fish farms, and the electoral reform referendum.

Weaver gave an update on his work in the BC Legislature and the constituency at the Town Hall meeting on Nov. 30 at the Oak Bay Rec Centre.

Site C was brought up by a number of concerned citizens. Weaver made his position clear that he does not support the project – not for environmental reasons but for fiscal ones. When pressed on which way he thinks the government is leaning on the Site C decision, Weaver conjectures that there is a higher than 60 per cent chance that it will move forward.

On the topic of fish farms, Weaver said that with government regulation and enforcement being gutted over the last number of years, industry was left to self-monitor. Weaver is pushing for a significant investment in science and assured constituents that a change in the regulating model is currently underway.

Weaver was direct about his belief that the Kinder Morgan pipeline does not make sense financially. While he said that he personally doesn’t think the project will go ahead, he encouraged constituents to write to B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby and Environment Minister George Heyman if they want to share their thoughts about the project.

The Greens are committed to the electoral reform referendum. They signed a letter of agreement with the B.C. NDP that together they will actively campaign in support of the referendum and create a working group to receive input from constituents. The group will travel around B.C. listening and getting feedback.

More of Weaver’s thoughts and updates can be found in the videos below.

 

