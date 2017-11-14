VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Shoppers Drug Mart is looking to hire a medical marijuana brand manager.

The role will entail leading its strategy and marketing activities to doctors and health-care providers in the cannabis space, even though it is not currently legal to distribute the drug through pharmacies.

Under current federal regulations, the only legal distribution method for medical marijuana is by mail order so unless Ottawa revises the rules, Shoppers won’t be permitted to sell medical marijuana through its stores.

Shoppers adds that the winning candidate will also ensure that its medical pot marketing material is compliant with Health Canada regulations.

Previous story
The further adventures of FozzyFest
Next story
Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

Just Posted

Three charged with drug trafficking after Wasa Junction bust

Three people were charged after an arrest at 2:30 am on November… Continue reading

Emergency personnel set for ice rescue training

Ice training for the firefighters with Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services is… Continue reading

A week of snowfall records

Nov. 2 snowfall one for the record books, according to Environment Canada.

Hundreds attend community memorial

Friends and family share memories of Hornquist, Smith, Podloski

Wild Theatre’s ‘The Lodge:’ When double-bookings go terribly wrong

The Wild Drama season is underway and approaching opening night for its… Continue reading

WATCH: The St. Eugene Writer’s Conference

Tapping the creative pool in the Kootenays

World O’ Words: More philippics and jeremiads, please

What we need these days, good people, are more philippics and fewer… Continue reading

Vancouver Island woman paints portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

WATCH: The St. Eugene Writer’s Conference

Tapping the creative pool in the Kootenays

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

Cranbrook Remembrance Day, Rotary Park, Nov. 11

The fog lifted and the sun broke out just in time for… Continue reading

Most Read