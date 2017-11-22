Anette Poitras is missing in Westwood plateau area in Coquitlam. (Contributed)

UPDATE: B.C. dog walker found alive after two days

Annette Poitras was last seen walking three dogs on Monday afternoon

Coquitlam dog walker Annette Poitras has been found alive and well after she went missing two days ago.

The 56-year-old, and the three dogs she’d set out to walk, were discovered in the Coquitlam Watershed area around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

”Ms. Poitras sustained injuries and is being airlifted to hospital,” RCMP said in a statement, saying they would not provide further information on her status at this time.

Earlier that morning, RCMP had updated the public on what he called a “massive” search effort, involving the police, the local search and rescue team, teams on ATVs and two helicopters.

Poitras was last seen near Plateau Boulevard and Parkway Boulevard on the Westwood Plateau at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. She’d been with Chloe, a border collie; Roxy, a young boxer and Bubba, a 13-year-old beagle-pug cross.

