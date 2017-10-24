The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street in September 2016. Image Credit: Vancouver Police Department

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

A Vernon area man charged with murder in Vancouver will go to trial.

William Victor Schneider will face a jury and judge in B.C. Supreme Court for one count of second degree murder and one count of interference with a deceased body in connection with the death of Natsumi Kogawa. She had been reported missing on Sept. 12, 2016 and had last been seen in Burnaby on Sept. 8.

Related: Stay of proceedings entered in sexual assault case

Her body was found on Sept. 28, 2016 on the property of a Davie Street mansion in downtown Vancouver.

Schneider was arrested that same day in Vernon and charged with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance in Vancouver on Nov. 29 to set a date for trial.

Related: Murder suspect facing sexual assault trial

@Vernonnews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: Quebec justice minister says face covering bill not repressive
Next story
Hockey teams, figure skaters back in action after equipment retrieved from Fernie Memorial Arena

Just Posted

Liberal leadership race stops in Cranbrook

Former provincial cabinet minister Andrew Wilkinson makes his case to local party members.

Hockey teams, figure skaters back in action after equipment retrieved from Fernie Memorial Arena

For the past week, local hockey players and figure skaters have been… Continue reading

Mike Peabody wins Council seat

Preliminary results show local businessman with 44% of byelection vote

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

UPDATED: Hydro lines down near Moyie

Hydro lines affecting traffic on Highway 3 south of Moyie.

Inspiring the next generation

Chris Hadfield shares his experience as one of Canada’s most decorated astronauts.

Reflections on the 24 Hour Photo Challenge

Paul Rodgers Sometimes deciding to do something without really thinking it through… Continue reading

Introducing the Abbotts

Cranbrook Community Theatre inaugurates new awards for local drama

Symphony of the Kootenays: Beethoven, Rosauro, Strauss open new season

Yme Woensdregt The Symphony of the Kootenays is back for another season… Continue reading

Arthur Miller’s gritty Greek tragedy

Cranbrook Community Theatre opens season with ‘View From The Bridge’

Return of the poet

Shane Koyczan back at the Key City Theatre Wednesday, Nov. 1

Legion’s 2017 Poppy Campaign kicks off

Funds raised will help local veterans

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Most Read