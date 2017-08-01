UPDATED: Island Pond fire grows to 1150 hectares

The Island Pond fire is now estimated at 1150 hectares, as of Tuesday evening, according to the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The south and southeast flanks of the fire are currently holding well with machine guarding and air support – as they’ve laid down both water and retardant again today. They have also done some machine guarding from the south to the east flank today and are continuing those efforts.

The fire is more active currently on the northeast side and that area will be their next focus for guarding.

The evacuation alert remains in effect for the 51 residences between Island Pond and the north end of Premier along with the campground at Premier Lake.

The smoky conditions are expected to continue and it could remain windy or gusty though tomorrow.