Two fatalities in highway head-on collision

RCMP responded to a double-fatality motor vehicle collision on Highway 3/93 east of Cranbrook on Friday, July 28th, at approximately 4 p.m.

The collision occurred when a westbound Honda Element was attempting to pass on the highway, but struck the eastbound Honda Civic. The Element went off the righthand side of the road and rolled down a steep ditch while the Civic rolled on the eastbound lane of the highway.

The driver of the Element, a 66-year-old woman from the United States, and the driver of the Civic, an 86-year-old man from Alberta, died at the scene.

The collision is currently being investigated by the RCMP, East Kootenay Traffic Services, SED Collison Reconstructionist Unit, and the BC Coroners Service.

The roadway at the time of the collision was clear and dry and alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors, according to police. Highway 3/93 was closed in both directions for approximately five hours, however, a detour was available through the Wardner-Fort Steele Road.

While investigating this collision, a UAV (Unmanned Aviation Vehicle, commonly referred to as a drone) flew through the collision scene. Not only was this insensitive and dangerous, it is against the law.

A person flying a drone is prohibited to operate over or within the security perimeter of a police or first responder emergency operation site. A person flying such a device is subject to being charged and having their drone seized. Rules for flying recreational drones can be found under Transport Canada’s website.