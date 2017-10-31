The wreckage of the Carson Air Swearingen Merlin III plane reconstructed at the TSB laboratory.—Image: TSB

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

Transportation Safety Board of Canada officials will hold a news conference Thursday in Vancouver to report the findings into a 2015 plane crash involving an aircraft belonging to Kelowna-based airline Carson Air.

The plane, a Swearingen Metro II cargo aircraft, crashed into the mountains on Vancouver’s North Shore April 13, 2015, shortly after taking off from Vancouver International Airport.

In it’s announcement of the news conference, the safety board describes the crash, which claimed the lives of the pilot and co-pilot, as an “in-flight breakup.”

Following the crash, search and rescue crews located the bodies of the two men on board after an extensive search in an area known as Crown Mountain.

Vancouver Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off and the wreckage was found the next day. At the time, flying conditions were described as “challenging.” The flight was headed to Prince George.

A toxicology test by the BC Coroner’s Service found the plane’s captain, 34-year-old Robert Brandt, had a substantial level of alcohol in his system at the time of the crash. His co-pilot, 32-year-old Kevin Wang did not have any alcohol or drugs in his system.

Carson Air employs about 50 people in Kelowna, where the head offices of the company are located. It also has bases in Vancouver, Calgary and Abbotsford and employs more than 100 people throughout those offices. The company does air cargo flights as well as air ambulance, and operates a flight training school.

“Everybody is really shaken up by this tragedy,” said Carson Air vice-president Kevin Hillier from his office in Kelowna following the discovery of the wreckage in 2015. “Everyone is very upset.”

'Red zones' keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study
EK-SART launches after years of planning

Power In The Music: Burton Cummings in Cranbrook

Burton Cummings demonstrated why he is still one of Canada's greats at a sold out concert at the Key City Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29.

Supreme Court to rule on Ktunaxa Qat'muk appeal

Ktunaxa argue religious freedom was violated when ski resort plan was approved near Invermere.

Stetski calls for ammonia phase-out in arenas

Kootenay-Columbia MP rises in the House of Commons to respond to Fernie tragedy.

Cranbrook RCMP Investigating Fatal Vehicle Vs Pedestrian Collision

On Saturday, October 28, Cranbrook RCMP responded to an early morning collision… Continue reading

RCMP warn of ongoing scam

Police say con artists are posing as members of the Canada Revenue Agency.

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

EK-SART launches after years of planning

New team created to help victims of sexualized assault

Darkness on the Waterfront

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents Arthur Miller's "View From The Bridge"

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 31

Parkland Re-zoning This is the first and only letter I have ever… Continue reading

Dominion Securities donates to Symphony

RBC-Dominion Securities last week made a donation of $1,000 to the Symphony… Continue reading

'Red zones' keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

McDavid's Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

