Three children killed in crash northeast of Calgary

Three children are dead northeast of Calgary after SUV collides with truck

Three children are dead after a semi-trailer truck collided with an SUV Wednesday about 200 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Chris Kalyn with Alberta Health Services said paramedics were dispatched to the crash at a highway intersection around 5:45 p.m.

“We had three children, an 11-month-old and two children in their mid teens, that were deceased on scene,” Kalyn said.

RCMP said the dead included an infant girl, a 16-year-old girl and a boy.

A man, 44, and a woman, 32, who were in the SUV were both hurt and were listed in stable condition.

The man was taken to hospital in Brooks, Alta., and the woman was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Calgary.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

“Early investigation suggests that an SUV travelling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi tractor trailer unit travelling southbound on Highway 36,” RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott said in a release.

RCMP collision experts were investigating.

No other information about the people in the SUV was released.

The Canadian Press