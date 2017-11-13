Three charged with drug trafficking after Wasa Junction bust

Three people were charged after an arrest at 2:30 am on November 11 at the Wasa Junction. Officers from Cranbrook/Kimberley Crime Reduction team and General Duty with the assistance of the Police Dog Services stopped the vehicle at the junction of Highway 95A and 93/95 and three people were arrested.

A search subsequent to arrest lead to the seizure of a sizable quantity of drugs (approximately 400 grams) believed to be cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine. In addition over $1,700 cash, five cellphones and bear spray were also seized.

A bail hearing was held on Nov 11, via teleconference, where all three were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. A 47-year-old woman, who in addition to the new charges had four outstanding warrants of arrest. She has ties to the lower mainland and was held in custody. A 26-year-old-man from Cranbrook was released on a Recognizance. Another man, 24, also from the Lower Mainland was held in custody.

“This is a significant seizure for the Cranbrook/Kimberley area with the subjects having connections to the lower mainland.” Sgt Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander.

“The success of the team and the seizure is due to an excellent effort and solid police work”, S/Sgt Hector Lee, Cranbrook Detachment Commander.

Previous story
Man killed in Prince George crash

Just Posted

Three charged with drug trafficking after Wasa Junction bust

Three people were charged after an arrest at 2:30 am on November… Continue reading

A week of snowfall records

Nov. 2 snowfall one for the record books, according to Environment Canada.

Hundreds attend community memorial

Friends and family share memories of Hornquist, Smith, Podloski

Wild Theatre’s ‘The Lodge:’ When double-bookings go terribly wrong

The Wild Drama season is underway and approaching opening night for its… Continue reading

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

Watch: Cranbrook’s week in review

A look at the top stories this week in Cranbrook

Watch: Cranbrook’s week in review

A look at the top stories this week in Cranbrook

The further adventures of FozzyFest

Paul Rodgers reports on the latest travails of the ‘Little Music Festival That Could’

Diabetes Canada sets up clothing donation bins in Cranbrook

The average person throws away 37 kilograms of clothing and textiles every… Continue reading

Loving and Hating the Church: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote the first part of this… Continue reading

Paradise (Papers) by the dashboard light

Carolyn Grant The CRA is reviewing and will take appropriate action.” There’s… Continue reading

Meteorite fragments found in the Kootenays

The pieces found near Crawford Bay came from the fireball that exploded over Kootenay Lake in September

Man killed in Prince George crash

Tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on Sunday

VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

Most Read