Three charged with drug trafficking after Wasa Junction bust

Three people were charged after an arrest at 2:30 am on November 11 at the Wasa Junction. Officers from Cranbrook/Kimberley Crime Reduction team and General Duty with the assistance of the Police Dog Services stopped the vehicle at the junction of Highway 95A and 93/95 and three people were arrested.

A search subsequent to arrest lead to the seizure of a sizable quantity of drugs (approximately 400 grams) believed to be cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine. In addition over $1,700 cash, five cellphones and bear spray were also seized.

A bail hearing was held on Nov 11, via teleconference, where all three were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. A 47-year-old woman, who in addition to the new charges had four outstanding warrants of arrest. She has ties to the lower mainland and was held in custody. A 26-year-old-man from Cranbrook was released on a Recognizance. Another man, 24, also from the Lower Mainland was held in custody.

“This is a significant seizure for the Cranbrook/Kimberley area with the subjects having connections to the lower mainland.” Sgt Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander.

“The success of the team and the seizure is due to an excellent effort and solid police work”, S/Sgt Hector Lee, Cranbrook Detachment Commander.