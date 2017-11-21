Theft of Beer Leads to Police Officer Being Assaulted

Cranbrook resident is currently in custody for theft, resist arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Last night at approximately 9:30pm, Cranbrook RCMP received a call from a local bar advising that a female had walked into their cooler, taken a case of beer, and walked out the door. Police were in the area and located the suspect with another person, and the case of beer.

RCMP arrested a male and after putting him in the car attempted to arrest the female. The female began to yell and tried to walk away. The officer gained control of the female and attempted to place her in handcuffs. The female bit the police officer on the arm and continued to struggle. She was eventually placed in cuffs and placed in the back of the police vehicle.

The 54 year old Cranbrook resident will appear before the courts later today.

Previous story
Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Female with Seven Outstanding Warrants
Next story
Indoor sports facility fundraising campaign starts off strong

Just Posted

Townhouse development will be going ahead on 4th Street South

The proposal to build a townhouse-style development on 4th Street South, near… Continue reading

Council tired of taking the flack for the province’s deer

Council voted to proceed with another cull of the city’s deer herd, but not without some words for the Province of B.C.

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Firefighters train for ice rescue

Local emergency personnel get hands-on experience at Idlewild Lake.

WATCH: The top stories in Cranbrook this week

Take a look back at the top stories in Cranbrook between Nov. 11-17.

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Indoor sports facility fundraising campaign starts off strong

Paul Rodgers Fundraising for the KEYSA Indoor Sports Facility was officially kicked… Continue reading

Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Female with Seven Outstanding Warrants

Early Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, Cranbrook RCMP arrested a Cranbrook resident who… Continue reading

Theft of Beer Leads to Police Officer Being Assaulted

Cranbrook resident is currently in custody for theft, resist arrest and assaulting… Continue reading

Cranbrook nurse presented with Lifetime award

Melodie Hull was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BC Coalition of Nursing Associations at a ceremony held in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 17.

BC Hydro issues storm safety tips

Bulletin indicates “electrical contact incidents resulting in serious injury are on the rise.”

B.C. flaggers rally after colleague struck in Okanagan

Traffic Control Personnel respond to colleague being hit in Lavington

Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits B.C.

Premier John Horgan talks trains, trade with southern neighbour

Viral video shows deer killed on Snapchat in Campbell River

RCMP say they have identified those involved and are working with conservation officers

Most Read