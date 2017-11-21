Theft of Beer Leads to Police Officer Being Assaulted

Cranbrook resident is currently in custody for theft, resist arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Last night at approximately 9:30pm, Cranbrook RCMP received a call from a local bar advising that a female had walked into their cooler, taken a case of beer, and walked out the door. Police were in the area and located the suspect with another person, and the case of beer.

RCMP arrested a male and after putting him in the car attempted to arrest the female. The female began to yell and tried to walk away. The officer gained control of the female and attempted to place her in handcuffs. The female bit the police officer on the arm and continued to struggle. She was eventually placed in cuffs and placed in the back of the police vehicle.

The 54 year old Cranbrook resident will appear before the courts later today.