The week on the beat: Oct. 16-23

Courtesy RCMP

For the week of October 16 to 23 Cranbrook RCMP responded to 160 calls for service.

Two pertained to impaired drivers involving alcohol. There were also six collisions, four of which took place in Cranbrook and two involved wildlife out of town. The four that took place in town incurred property damage and/or minor injuries.

There were two instances of hit and runs. One vehicle in question has been identified in the one case, while the other, which occurred in a parking lot, has not had a suspect identified.

Police received six complaints for assault. Four of them were domestic in nature, one involved an assault resulting from a dispute between to party goers known to each other and there was one, non-life-threatening stabbing.

There were eight mental health calls resulting in three apprehensions and one instance that required assistance provided to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

They received reports of 15 thefts which include seven shoplifting and one theft of a vehicle that was later recovered in Lethbridge. There was five thefts from vehicles reported. One of these led to police discovering seven vehicles that had been entered in the area of 4 St. NW that had all had been left unlocked or insecure.

Police responded to two break and enters into businesses where nothing was stolen. There was one other break and enter to which police were alerted to. Two suspicious males were around the business early on October 18. The police were unable to locate suspects but were able to recover stolen property.

Property damage made up four of their reports. One was unfounded in which a woman tried punching a truck but did no damage. One reporter pertained to a damaged fence, one was outside of town where a hunter returned to his vehicle to find a bullet hole in its hood.

Finally there was one seizure of marijuana. There were 21 false alarms or false 911 complaints.

