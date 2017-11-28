The Week On The Beat

For the Townsman

Cranbrook RCMP responded ot 133 calls for service throughout the week past (Nov. 20, 6am to Nov. 27, 6am), according to a press release sent by the detachment.

• 1 impaired driver: alcohol

• 4 Collisions – 1 in town, 3 out of town, resulting in mostly property damage and/or minor injury

• 1 Hit and Run – a parking lot hit and run

• 3 Mental Health Calls, no apprehensions

• 6 Assault complaints: 2 domestic in nature; one assault of a Peace Officer; 2 were unfounded complaints, and one at a local establishment where a patron was sucker punched by a coward.

• 8 thefts were reported including: 2 shoplifting incidents; one theft of an auto, still under investigation; one reported theft from a vehicle (cigarettes and gift cards that had almost zero balance on them.

Other thefts: Theft of liquor/ theft of food from freezer in a carport/ theft from a business/ theft between roomates.

• Break and Enters to business: 0

• Break and Enter to residence:0

• Reports of property damage: Several vehicles were damaged overnight, November 24/25. The suspects possibly identified and matter is still under investigation.

• 2 drug seizures: Marijuana and ecstasy

• 11 false alarms / false 911 complaints