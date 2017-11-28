The Week On The Beat

RCMP take133 calls November 20-27

For the Townsman

Cranbrook RCMP responded ot 133 calls for service throughout the week past (Nov. 20, 6am to Nov. 27, 6am), according to a press release sent by the detachment.

• 1 impaired driver: alcohol

• 4 Collisions – 1 in town, 3 out of town, resulting in mostly property damage and/or minor injury

• 1 Hit and Run – a parking lot hit and run

• 3 Mental Health Calls, no apprehensions

• 6 Assault complaints: 2 domestic in nature; one assault of a Peace Officer; 2 were unfounded complaints, and one at a local establishment where a patron was sucker punched by a coward.

• 8 thefts were reported including: 2 shoplifting incidents; one theft of an auto, still under investigation; one reported theft from a vehicle (cigarettes and gift cards that had almost zero balance on them.

Other thefts: Theft of liquor/ theft of food from freezer in a carport/ theft from a business/ theft between roomates.

• Break and Enters to business: 0

• Break and Enter to residence:0

• Reports of property damage: Several vehicles were damaged overnight, November 24/25. The suspects possibly identified and matter is still under investigation.

• 2 drug seizures: Marijuana and ecstasy

• 11 false alarms / false 911 complaints

Previous story
Feds face pressure to help newspaper industry

Just Posted

36th annual Seniors Dinner served up Wednesday at Colombo Lodge

Community comes together to help Rotary Club serve at largest seniors event in southeast BC

VIDEO: MBSS Wild Music does ‘End of an Era’

Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary School program produces music video for CBC Music Class Challenge, and nationwide competition - recording the Strombellas’ End of and Era

Cranbrook Market Magic

Annual Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Winter Market draws huge crowds to the downtown core

WATCH: WestJet comes to the East Kootenay

A big announcement took place this morning, Friday November 24: WestJet will… Continue reading

Wild Music seeks to launch new era with ‘End Of An Era’

Music department enters video in nation-wide competition

Staff and volunteers go into overdrive at Food Bank

As the holidays approach the Cranbrook Food Bank’s workload increases

The Week On The Beat

RCMP take133 calls November 20-27

Staff and volunteers go into overdrive at Food Bank

As the holidays approach the Cranbrook Food Bank’s workload increases

B.C. man charged with first-degree murder to be released on bail

Family of man killed “shocked and outraged”

The Price is Right Live! coming to Western Financial Place in Cranbrook

The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the excitement up close and in-person.

Feds face pressure to help newspaper industry

The federal government faces new pressure to help hobbled newspaper industry amid more shutdowns

Syrian mother gets behind the wheel

Ability to drive gives Salmon Arm newcomer and her husband more freedom

B.C. government calls for better gun control

Stolen, legally sold and imitation weapons used by criminals

Nine dead in London, Ont., area in streptococcus outbreak: health unit

Outbreak was declared more than 18 months ago, with more than 132 cases of infection reported

Most Read