The week on the beat

Police responded to 193 calls for service last week.

Cranbrook RCMP responded to 193 calls for service last week from Aug. 14-21, as dealing with collisions, thefts and property damage occupied the majority of police resources.

RCMP dealt with 11 collisions — seven in town and four outside of town — all of which resulted in non-fatal injury and/or damage to vehicles.

Two impaired drivers were taken off the road; one was involved in a collision, said RCMP.

Police say 23 thefts were reported; 16 of which came from thefts from a vehicle. Four youths were arrested in the Mount Royal neighbourhood after residents reported them checking vehicles for unlocked doors.

Other thefts included three shoplifting offences and two break and enters; one into a residence and one into a shed.

Six reports of property damage was made; one was an act of road rage between motorists, one was damage to a business window and two were related to theft from vehicle calls.

Police received six assault complaints, three of which were domestic in nature, while one involved a knife with minor injuries.

Four mental health calls were received, with one apprehension.

Four false alarms and six false 911 complaints were made.

No drug seizures, hit and runs, or break and enters to businesses were reported.