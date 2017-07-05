The week on the beat

The Cranbrook RCMP responded to 170 calls for service throughout the week between June 26 to July 3rd.

Police responded to 10 collisions, all of which resulted in minor injury or damage to vehicles. Three incidences occurred in town, which resulted in charges in two of them. Four out of five collisions that occurred outside the city involved wildlife.

Three hit and runs were reported — a trailer hitch clipped a parked vehicle while backing up; a pedestrian alleged he was hit by a vehicle, but wasn’t injuried; and a vehicle backed up and hit another parked vehicle, the driver of which was charged for failing to remain at the scene.

One impaired driver was reported to police.

Two drug seizures were made — one marijuana seizure and one seizure of 29 grams of crystal methamphetamine at a residence up King St. over the weekend.

Eight thefts were reported to RCMP — three shoplifting incidences and three thefts from unlocked vehicles that included electronic cables and an iPod. A bicycle was stolen out of a yard, but quickly recovered by police and returned to the owner, while a stolen vehicle was reported and recovered in Salmo.

Two break and enters to local residences were reported; one of which was an empty house by an out-of-town suspect, while the other involved a resident where a suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked door and stole two Bowtech Diamond bows.

A travel trailer was also broken into, however, nothing was stolen. No break and enters to businesses were reported.

Five assault complaints were made to RCMP; three were domestic in nature that resulted in charges in two of the incidences, two other cases were minor in nature where the parties knew each other.

Police attended eight reports of property damage ranging from vehicles to barbecues and damaged businesses.

Five mental health calls were made with no apprehensions, but three were assisted at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital. Police also attended 13 false alarms/false 911 complaints.