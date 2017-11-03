Traci Genereaux made a positive impression on her friends and teachers. (Facebook photo)

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Traci Genereaux is being remember for her love and compassion.

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Genereaux, who was last heard from May 29 in Vernon and reported missing June 9.

Related: Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

“In teaching her class, a poetry unit, I discovered that this young lady displayed the heart of a poet and she began to pour out words and feelings as if floodgates had opened,” said Bob Oldfield, who was vice-principal at Ellison Elementary in 2010/11.

“She gifted me a piece of her original poetry, a piece written about me, when we were both leaving the school at the end of the year, and I’ve always treasured it.”

Now retired, Oldfield has taught numerous students over his career, but Genereaux continues to make an impression.

“I was astonished in the sensitivity of her writing. There was a hidden depth of sensitivity,” he said.

Related: Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

Sister Kayla Genereaux is only a year apart from Traci.

“She was awesome. She was good hearted,” said Kayla.

“We were the best of friends. We did everything together.”

Traci had addiction challenges, but even then, Kayla insists her sister was respectful and refused to visit her infant niece when she was on drugs.

Kayla is urging everyone to remember her sister for the outgoing individual that she was.

“She loved to make people laugh and she was kind to people,” said Kayla.

Human remains were found on a 24-acre property near Silver Creek three weeks ago.

No one has been charged in connection to Genereaux’s death and the RCMP consider the case suspicious.

Related: Snow falls, search continues in Silver Creek

The RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to advance the investigation into Genereaux’s disappearance and death.

Anyone who has information about her activities leading up to and after May 29 can call 1-877-987-8477.


richard@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier
Next story
Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill

Just Posted

BREAKING: Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

Ktunaxa argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

Gas prices going up

Several factors led to latest rise says petroleum analyst

Caribou populations continue to decline due to loss of habitat: federal report

There are only 17 caribou in the Purcell Mountain range and 11 in the Selkirks

Power In The Music: Burton Cummings in Cranbrook

Burton Cummings demonstrated why he is still one of Canada’s greats at a sold out concert at the Key City Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29.

Public Works explains snow removal policy

For the Townsman It is an annual ritual of most Canadians –… Continue reading

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for East Kootenay

Cold Arctic front meets with coastal low-pressure system, creating high snowfall

The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards

The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards took place the evening of… Continue reading

WATCH: Anadil Halloween

The belly dance troupe performed at the Tamarack Centre on October 31

Curves Cranbrook raises funds for Breast Cancer Month

Members at Curves in Cranbrook raised approximately $1,200 over the month of… Continue reading

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

Save power after Daylight Saving

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning

Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Most Read