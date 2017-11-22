Stiff fine for B.C. man caught trafficking bear parts

A Cache Creek resident was charged after an undercover sting operation by conservation officers

An undercover sting by the B.C.’s conservation service has ended with a conviction and fine for a man charged with trafficking in bear parts.

Cache Creek resident Hong Hui Xie appeared in provincial court in Kamloops on Monday and was fined a total of $18,000 for purchasing bear paws and gall bladders.

Court documents show the undercover operation targeting the 48-year-old man began in October 2015 and resulted in nine charges.

Three of the counts were later stayed.

Det. Sgt. Darcy MacPhee with the conservation officer service says poaching for animal parts is a global problem but abundant wildlife in B.C. makes the province especially vulnerable.

He says if the trafficking continues it could harm the provincial bear population.

MacPhee also says poachers should not be confused with licensed, law-abiding hunters.

“These (poachers) are harvesting wildlife specifically for commercial use for their parts. It’s a for-profit venture,” he says. (CHNL)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal help for B.C. wildfire recovery on way
Next story
Feds plan to spend billions on housing strategy

Just Posted

Cranbrook snow plow operator helps save elderly man

The 73-year-old man had fallen at his isolated home, and finally was able to call for help

Trouble at the drive-thru

Customer freaks out after finding order not complete

Cokato resident receives Order of Canada

Dr. Bryan Kolb has been instrumental in helping society understand what happens inside our heads

Townhouse development will be going ahead on 4th Street South

The proposal to build a townhouse-style development on 4th Street South, near… Continue reading

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Stiff fine for B.C. man caught trafficking bear parts

A Cache Creek resident was charged after an undercover sting operation by conservation officers

Vandals pour fake blood on statues at B.C. church

Church members concerned about string of acts of vandalism and possible escalation

Man linked to Shuswap farm where human remains found to appear in court

A rally will be held on the Vernon courthouse steps prior to Curtis Sagmoen’s appearance

Indoor sports facility fundraising campaign starts off strong

Paul Rodgers Fundraising for the KEYSA Indoor Sports Facility was officially kicked… Continue reading

Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Female with Seven Outstanding Warrants

Early Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, Cranbrook RCMP arrested a Cranbrook resident who… Continue reading

Theft of Beer Leads to Police Officer Being Assaulted

Cranbrook resident is currently in custody for theft, resist arrest and assaulting… Continue reading

Cranbrook nurse presented with Lifetime award

Melodie Hull was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BC Coalition of Nursing Associations at a ceremony held in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 17.

Wildlife group challenges B.C.’s interpretation of law on destroying bears

Fur-Bearers are challenging a conservation officer’s decision to kill a bear cub near Dawson Creek

Most Read