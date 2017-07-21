Special donation arrives at Baynes Lake fire hall

A unique and memorable training experience unfolded in Baynes Lake last week as six members of the Lacombe Fire Department arrived to donate and personally deliver new rescue tools and a pump for the Fire Department.

According to local officials, the new tools and equipment carry some personal significance.

“The driving force behind this donation was Zach Walker, who started with the Baynes Lake Fire Department as soon as he was old enough to join before moving on to become a member of the Lacombe Department,” said Dave Boreen, the Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire Chief. “Zach’s brother Ethan is currently a part of our Junior Program in Baynes Lake and I can remember both boys being around the Fire Hall from the time they were very young.”

Tragically, Ethan and Zach recently lost their mother Jaunita following a motor vehicle accident near Wardner. When the hydraulic rescue tools and pumps were offloaded, each was adorned with a small plaque that reads “In Memory of Juanita Walker.”

“There are moments when you see things unfold that you know are going to leave a lasting legacy. This is one of those moments,” adds Boreen.

The Lacombe firefighters, including Zach, then delivered a weekend extrication training session. Firefighters from the Baynes Lake, Elko and Jaffray Fire Departments participated in the training exercise and it was not only a great opportunity for cross-training, but also team building.

“We are very grateful to the Lacombe Fire Department for this meaningful donation,” says Boreen. “I’d like to thank all the firefighters who came down to deliver the donation and provide training for our department and would like extend special recognition to Zach and Ethan who have been – and continue to be – and important part of the Baynes Lake Fire family.”