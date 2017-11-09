Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

Planning a flight soon? With Transport Canada changing the list of items you can bring on board, passengers might want to take a look at what you can bring onboard.

According to a news release, knives with blades under 6 centimetres are now allowed on domestic and international flights.

However, all knives remain banned on U.S. flights and razors and boxcutters of any kind continue to be banned on all flights.

Some powders in quantities over 350 millilitres will be banned. The prohibited list includes bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder and sand.

The restrictions don’t apply to baby formula, protein powder, tea and coffee.

The changes are scheduled to take effect on Nov. 27.

In an emailed statement to Black Press, Transport Canada spokesperson Marie-Anyk Côté said that Canadian carry-on luggage rules were being updated to be more in line with European Union and United Kingdom carry-on regulations and reflect the rules set out by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

“The European Union, the United Kingdom and New Zealand have allowed knives, scissors and tools six centimetres or less on aircraft for several years. Passengers who travel from these countries to Canada with small knives have done so for years without issues,” said Côté.

“Given increased security awareness of air travellers and the aviation community, small knives represent a limited risk to aviation safety and security.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly
Next story
September least deadly month for drug overdose this year: coroner

Just Posted

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

RCMP deliver Q3 crime stats

Calls for mental health issues decreasing due to work by mental health liasion officer.

Serious injuries in Highway 95A accident

RCMP respond to collision near Mission-Wycliffe Road Tuesday night.

Peabody debuts at city council meeting

Mike Peabody, who won a local byelection, officially joins mayor and colleagues at city hall.

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygamy grinds to a halt.

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

Kimberley Alpine Resort gears up for another season

Cold temperatures and snow have helped to build a base on the ski hill.

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

September least deadly month for drug overdose this year: coroner

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

Family lore fuels Jacob’s children’s book

Paul Rodgers Cranbrook born and bred writer and communications professional extraordinaire Jody… Continue reading

Cranbrook Legion’s 2016 Poppy Campaign raises $50K

Remembrance Day ceremonies set for Saturday, Nov. 11

Curves Cranbrook raises funds for Breast Cancer Month

Members at Curves in Cranbrook raised approximately $1,200 over the month of… Continue reading

Most Read