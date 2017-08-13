Shambala organizers say festival goers can stay Sunday

After initially cancelling the Sunday line-up at Shambala Music Festival near Salmo, on Sunday morning organizers said festival-goers can stay.

While many festival goers have already left, organizers say that the overnight rain was behind the decision.

In a post shared on Facebook late Sunday morning, organizer Jenna Arpita said that the festival will go on.

“After hours of meetings and consultation this morning, the Regional District of Central Kootenay, other local government and a fire behavioural analyst, we have been approved for Shambhala Music Festival to remain open for our final night,” she stated. “We invite all our guests to stay and celebrate with us for the final night of our 20th annual Shambhala Music Festival.”

However, organizers have yet to decide whether those who left will be let back in or if the party only continues for those still on site. Social media is filled with attendees who have already left asking if they will be allowed back in.

“Police [were] expecting heavier than normal traffic volumes starting Sunday, August 13, as the Shambala Music Festival is ending early because of a nearby wildfire,” an RCMP release stated. “Motorists travelling through the East Kootenay region should be prepared with food, water, medications and gasoline in the event of unexpected delays on the roadways.”

With files from the Nelson Star