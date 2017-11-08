Serious injuries in Highway 95A accident

Cranbrook RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 95A on Tuesday night involving a pickup truck and a Jeep near the Mission-Wycliffe Road intersection.

A Search and Rescue crew needed the Jaws of Life to remove a 62-year-old woman from the Jeep, which was found in a ditch alongside the highway.

According to RCMP, she had serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was also removed with undetermined injuries and both were taken to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, but say that road conditions appear to be a factor in the collision.

It’s just one of a string of collisions reported over the last few days after the region received it’s first snowfall of the winter season.

RCMP say there have been 24 collisions that haven’t caused any life-threatening injuries.

Most of those incidents occurred near Fort Steele that saw nine accidents over the weekend. The Mills Road area south of Cranbrook had four collisions, while three collisions were reported near Moyie.