A search will take place in Kamloops on Monday, Oct. 23 for David Jeff, 67, seen here in September 2016 at Boitanio Park is still reported missing. Angie Mindus photo

Search for missing B.C. man a race against winter weather

David Jeff of Williams Lake was last seen in Kamloops during the chaotic wildfire evacuations

A scheduled search has been organized for a vulnerable Williams Lake man who was last seen in Kamloops this summer, during evacuation orders caused by the wildfires.

It’s been more than two months since Lakecity resident David Jeff went missing – a well-known community member according to those who live in the region.

As investigators continue to search for any evidence that could lead to Jeff’s discovery, police say his last known whereabouts were in Kamloops on Aug. 4.

The search, set to take place on Oct. 24, is being led by the Esketemc First Nation, Tk’emlups Indian Band and Shuswap Nation Tribal Council.

They hope to find him before snow begins to fall.

Amid all the chaos during the wildfire season, little has been made known to the public about the events leading up to Jeff’s disappearance, including who transported him to Kamloops in the first place.

Jeff, who’s a member of the Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation, was single and never had children.

He is described as five feet five inches tall, weighing 146 pounds, with brown eyes and grey shoulder length hair.

Wayne Lucier, a homelessness outreach worker with the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Cariboo Chilcotin Branch in Williams Lake usually keeps close tabs on Jeff.

Since the disappearance, Lucier has travelled to Kamloops, Prince George and Quesnel to search for Jeff – the three closest cities that acted as evacuation centres for thousands of residents in the Cariboo region.

He’ll be one of dozens in Kamloops for the scheduled search on Monday.

“I hope something good comes out of it,” Lucier told Black Press Friday. “It is heartwarming that so many people are worried and getting involved. It’s not always the case.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Hydro lines down near Moyie
Next story
B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Just Posted

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

UPDATED: Hydro lines down near Moyie

Hydro lines affecting traffic on Highway 3 south of Moyie.

One injured in Cranbrook stabbing

Shortly before midnight, Cranbrook RCMP were called to a report of a… Continue reading

Speaking Earth provides guests with totally unique Ktunaxa experience

Paul Rodgers There is a painting and quote of Elder Mary Paul… Continue reading

Fire activity waning in the region

Highway 3 has reopened in the Crowsnest Pass as Alberta firefighters are… Continue reading

Inspiring the next generation

Chris Hadfield shares his experience as one of Canada’s most decorated astronauts.

Eratosthenes, now more than ever

As it turns out, the world is round. There are some who may disagree with this statement, but it was proven just the other day.

Fetch me a pizza; don’t spare the truffles

How do you forget that you own a chateau in France? Does it just slip your mind?

How the Bible Works

Someone asked me recently if I believed in the Bible. I said, “No.”

Parents, stand close and stare into the abyss

Moms the Word 3: Nest ½ Empty” plays the Key City Theatre, Friday November 10

Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days

New B.C. acute care centre opens for young patients, expectant mothers

Facility aims to make B.C. Children’s Hospital visits more comfortable

Search ramps up for B.C. woman after dog, car found near Ashcroft

Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley, but there is no sign of her

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

Most Read