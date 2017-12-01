Dominic Neron and Ashley Bourgeault. Photo Credit: Contributed

Search continues near Revelstoke for missing plane

The search continues for a missing plane that was last seen leaving the Penticton airport

Despite poor weather conditions, emergency crews are still searching for a missing plane which was last seen leaving the Penticton airport Saturday.

Dominic Neron, 28 with his girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault, of Edmonton, departed in a single-engine Mooney airplane at 2:30 p.m. from Penticton en route to Edmonton.

The plane was reported missing at 10:40 p.m., said Katelyn Moores, spokesperson for the Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

“It’s all in a relative area. We think we have an area isolated where the best chance of detecting where the aircraft is, but the weather has been quite poor. There are still some areas we haven’t been able to get into due to weather,” said Troy Haddock, maritime coordinator at the rescue centre.

A ping from Neron’s cellphone signal was last picked up 20 kilometres north of Revelstoke.

Search and rescue teams began looking for the white aircraft with burgundy stripes on Saturday night. The search focused on the region between Revelstoke and Rogers Pass, but nothing was found.

The Penticton RCMP is continuing to assist the investigating and report of a missing/overdue aircraft and are currently supporting the Joint Search Co-ordination Center Victoria (JRCC) with their search component for the aircraft and missing persons.

RCMP is asking that anyone with information regarding this matter contact their local police.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man Back in Custody After Second Drug Seizure in Two Days
Next story
Labour market ‘unstoppable’ as jobless rate drops to 5.9%

Just Posted

Women’s and Men’s resource centres launch unique enterprise

Two local centres working for people facing upheaval in their lives have joined forces in a first-of-a-kind partnership, to create a business to raise funds, raise awareness, and help their clients.

Parliament welcomes Cranbrook’s Special Olympians

Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons

Jaffray and area residents oppose community plan

The majority of Jaffray residents voiced their overwhelming opposition to the newly… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP make meth, fentanyl bust

Police seized almost an ounce of methamphetamines and Fentanyl,Tuesday, Nov. 28

Christmas Village at the Royal Alexandra Hall

Our Christmas Village is up and glowing down at the Royal Alexandra Hall. Come down for a wander, and support the United Way East Kootenay.

Staff and volunteers go into overdrive at Food Bank

As the holidays approach the Cranbrook Food Bank’s workload increases

Man Back in Custody After Second Drug Seizure in Two Days

A Cranbrook resident is back behind bars and facing new charges after… Continue reading

The small-c commute: I love it

I have lived, worked and studied all over Canada, and I have driven it all.

Cranbrook Elementary Mass Choir Concert celebrates 37 years

A rich and spirited local tradition continues forth this year with the… Continue reading

Let’s go skating! That’ll be $5 million please.

All together now… There’s a rink, on the Hill, funded by a… Continue reading

Search continues near Revelstoke for missing plane

The search continues for a missing plane that was last seen leaving the Penticton airport

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

MLAs from Maple Ridge, Cowichan Valley to lead electoral reform committee

Voters decide next fall if they want to change system

Quesnel to host 2019 belairdirect B.C. Men’s Championship

The province’s best male curlers will compete in the Cariboo in 2019

Most Read