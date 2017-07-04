RCMP seize suspected meth

Cranbrook RCMP along with East Kootenay Traffic Service, made a significant seizure of Crystal Meth over the weekend.

On Friday night Cranbrook RCMP were notified of suspicious people in a vehicle cutting up what was suspected to be drugs in the back parking lot of a residence on King St. An East Kootenay Traffic Services member attended and pulled the vehicle over as it was leaving the area.

Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested and the vehicle was searched, revealing over 29 grams of what is suspected to be Crsytal Meth that was seized, along with drug paraphernalia as well as a large sum of money.

Two men, both residents of Cranbrook, were released from custody to appear in court. Charges being recommended are Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking.

“Cranbrook RCMP would like to thank the citizens of Cranbrook for being mindful of what’s going on around them and calling when they see something suspicious,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “With the help of community members, RCMP were able to get a sizeable amount of drugs off the street.”