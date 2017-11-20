Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 70th anniversary

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary

To celebrate the 70th Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, this new photograph has been released worldwide. British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, took the images in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle earlier this month.

Britain is marking the 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip with a peal of bells, a set of portraits and some commemorative stamps.

The then-Princess Elizabeth married naval Lt. Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947. Now 91, she is the first British monarch to reach a platinum anniversary.

The royal family is reportedly holding a gathering at Windsor Castle to celebrate Monday’s anniversary.

Buckingham Palace marked the occasion by releasing several new portraits of the couple, taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle by photographer Matt Holyoak.

The Royal Mail has issued a series of commemorative stamps. And at Westminster Abbey, bell-ringers will sound a full celebratory peal — lasting more than three hours — in tribute.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their 70th Weddi… In celebration of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Platinum Wedding Anniversary, take a look at some of the special moments they have shared together over the last 70 years. Find out more about The Queen and The Duke's wedding: http://bit.ly/2jCD1Pc Posted by The Royal Family on Monday, November 20, 2017

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.