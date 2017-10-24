VIDEO: Quebec justice minister says face covering bill not repressive

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee responds after many says bill targets Muslim women

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie provides further details about how the government’s controversial Bill 62 will be implemented at the legislature in Quebec City Tuesday, October 24, 2017. The law bans people from giving or receiving public services if their face is covered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee says the recently adopted law that forces people receiving or giving public services to have their face uncovered is not repressive.

Vallee held a news conference in Quebec City this morning to outline how the controversial law will be implemented on a practical basis.

Related: Quebec pass controversial bill banning face coverings

She says people getting on a bus or using the subway will not have to show their face unless they are using a card with photo ID.

Once that interaction with the driver or the employee in the ticket booth is finished, the person will be allowed to cover his or her face.

The legislation has been widely derided, with critics saying it targets Muslim women.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in further on the Quebec law banning people from covering their faces while receiving public services.

The prime minister says it is not the role of government to tell women what they can or can’t wear.

The Canadian Press

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada
Next story
Vernon man heading to trial for murder

Just Posted

Liberal leadership race stops in Cranbrook

Former provincial cabinet minister Andrew Wilkinson makes his case to local party members.

Hockey teams, figure skaters back in action after equipment retrieved from Fernie Memorial Arena

For the past week, local hockey players and figure skaters have been… Continue reading

Mike Peabody wins Council seat

Preliminary results show local businessman with 44% of byelection vote

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

UPDATED: Hydro lines down near Moyie

Hydro lines affecting traffic on Highway 3 south of Moyie.

Inspiring the next generation

Chris Hadfield shares his experience as one of Canada’s most decorated astronauts.

Reflections on the 24 Hour Photo Challenge

Paul Rodgers Sometimes deciding to do something without really thinking it through… Continue reading

Introducing the Abbotts

Cranbrook Community Theatre inaugurates new awards for local drama

Symphony of the Kootenays: Beethoven, Rosauro, Strauss open new season

Yme Woensdregt The Symphony of the Kootenays is back for another season… Continue reading

Arthur Miller’s gritty Greek tragedy

Cranbrook Community Theatre opens season with ‘View From The Bridge’

Return of the poet

Shane Koyczan back at the Key City Theatre Wednesday, Nov. 1

Legion’s 2017 Poppy Campaign kicks off

Funds raised will help local veterans

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Most Read