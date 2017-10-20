Province to rehab Moyie CPR retaining wall

The province has awarded a contract that will rehabilitate a wall between Highway 3 and the Canadian Pacific Railway line near Moyie.

For the Townsman

Rehabilitation will get underway soon on a wall that separates Highway 3 from the Canadian Pacific Railway at the south end of Moyie Lake, enhancing safety for the rail line, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

“The retaining wall needs some updating, and this work will extend the life of the structure by up to 50 years,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena. “The completion of the project will mean a safer, more enjoyable experience for all travellers along Moyie Lake.”

The work will involve replacing the upper portion of the 406-metre-long wall and updating it to current standards, improving drainage, and adding a bicycle railing for cyclist and pedestrian safety.

North Gate Pacific Contracting from Maple Ridge was awarded a $1.03-million contract for the project, which will be completed next spring.