Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

Two people protesting Ottawa’s approval of the expansion of the Kinder Morgan oil pipeline say they were questioned by police Wednesday after they interrupted a news conference by the prime minister.

Hayley Zacks and 24-year-old Jake Hubley stood with signs protesting the pipeline before telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau he can’t fulfil his climate action promises if projects like Trans Mountain are approved.

Twenty-year-old Zacks said later in an interview that she and Hubley were both first-time voters in the last federal election and they voted for Trudeau because of his election promises.

RELATED: Trudeau stands by TransMountain as IPO is set to go

When the Trans Mountain pipeline was approved, she says they were disappointed.

She says they received passes to the news conference by claiming they were freelance journalists.

Zacks says they were escorted out of the news conference by the prime minister’s RCMP security team, handcuffed by Vancouver police officers and taken to a nearby station.

After being questioned by police, Zacks says they were released.

The $6.8-billion pipeline expansion project between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C., would nearly triple the line’s capacity and increase tanker traffic sevenfold along British Columbia’s southern coast.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation
Next story
Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

Just Posted

Todd Stone campaigns in Cranbrook

BC Liberal leadership hopeful makes pitch to local supporters.

Would-be Dynamiters’ hockey donor says $7.5M is coming

Mike Gould says the money will be there within ten days

Three charged with drug trafficking after Wasa Junction bust

Three people were charged after an arrest at 2:30 am on November… Continue reading

Emergency personnel set for ice rescue training

Ice training for the firefighters with Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services is… Continue reading

A week of snowfall records

Nov. 2 snowfall one for the record books, according to Environment Canada.

WATCH: The St. Eugene Writer’s Conference

Tapping the creative pool in the Kootenays

Opinion: “Don’t go where I can’t follow!”

Where will Amazon go with newly acquired rights to Lord of the Rings?

World O’ Words: More philippics and jeremiads, please

What we need these days, good people, are more philippics and fewer… Continue reading

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

New housing for homeless in the Okanagan

Vernon’s Howard House expanding with 45-bed shelter plus a 53-unit supportive housing project announced

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

Most Read