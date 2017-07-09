Princeton fire holds at 1,500 hectares

The fire is still at 1,500 hectares and classified as out-of-control

A provincial Incident Management Team will assume responsibility for the Princeton wildfire today, according to the BC Wildfire Service

Spokesperson Jody Lucius said such teams are dispatched when fires become “sustained efforts or if there are other significant factors involved.”

As of 10:35 a.m., the fire is still at 1,500 hectares, and classified as out-of-control, she said.

The Incident Management Team “is basically a team assembled that goes on site or as close to the site as possible and takes over the management of that incident. They are basically dedicated to that incident as well.”

Previous to today, the fire suppression efforts were being coordinated from the Kamloops Fire Centre.

There are 50 fighters on scene this morning supported by aircraft, heavy equipment and related personal.