Police investigate the scene where a car crashed into a roadblock in Edmonton Alta, on Saturday September 30, 2017. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

The Edmonton police officer who was run down and then stabbed during an attack that also injured four other people on Sept. 30 is back on the job.

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, had been handling crowd control at a Canadian Football League game at Commonwealth Stadium when he was hit by a speeding car that rammed through a barrier and sent him flying five metres through the air.

The driver then got out, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing the 10-year veteran, who fought back as he was lying on the ground.

Chernyk suffered stab wounds to the face and the head but was released from hospital relatively quickly.

READ MORE: Police say Edmonton terror attacks the actions of a ‘lone wolf’

Over the last couple of weeks he has been honoured at both CFL and National Hockey League games in the city, and returned to work Thursday.

Police Chief Rod Knecht credited the officer’s recovery to his being “a real resilient individual.”

“I know he asked to work the Eskimos game on Saturday night,” Knecht told reporters. “He’s back to work and doing well. He did a great job.”

Hours after Chernyk was injured, a driver of a cube van with police cars in pursuit drove down Jasper Avenue and hit four pedestrians.

Knecht said he has recently met with the last of the four to remain in hospital, Kim O’Hara, who suffered a skull fracture.

He said her family is optimistic about her progress.

“I visited her personally and she is in a recovery stage,” he said. “The family says tremendous improvement over a short period of time.”

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, a 30-year-old Somali refugee, is facing 11 charges including attempted murder, dangerous driving, criminal flight causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said an Islamic state flag was found in Sharif’s vehicle. Police initially said that terrorism charges were expected but so far none has been laid.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people
Next story
Man in custody linked police search near Salmon Arm

Just Posted

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

UPDATED: Hydro lines down near Moyie

Hydro lines affecting traffic on Highway 3 south of Moyie.

One injured in Cranbrook stabbing

Shortly before midnight, Cranbrook RCMP were called to a report of a… Continue reading

Speaking Earth provides guests with totally unique Ktunaxa experience

Paul Rodgers There is a painting and quote of Elder Mary Paul… Continue reading

Fire activity waning in the region

Highway 3 has reopened in the Crowsnest Pass as Alberta firefighters are… Continue reading

Inspiring the next generation

Chris Hadfield shares his experience as one of Canada’s most decorated astronauts.

Eratosthenes, now more than ever

As it turns out, the world is round. There are some who may disagree with this statement, but it was proven just the other day.

Fetch me a pizza; don’t spare the truffles

How do you forget that you own a chateau in France? Does it just slip your mind?

How the Bible Works

Someone asked me recently if I believed in the Bible. I said, “No.”

Parents, stand close and stare into the abyss

Moms the Word 3: Nest ½ Empty” plays the Key City Theatre, Friday November 10

Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days

New B.C. acute care centre opens for young patients, expectant mothers

Facility aims to make B.C. Children’s Hospital visits more comfortable

Search ramps up for B.C. woman after dog, car found near Ashcroft

Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley, but there is no sign of her

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

Most Read