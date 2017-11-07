The first two RCMP canine teams to be taught to sniff out human remains have graduated from the force’s police dog training centre in central Alberta. RCMP working dog Genie sits beside a box to indicate that human remains are contained inside in an undated police handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

Police dogs trained to detect human remains

RCMP dogs get trained in central Alberta to detect human remains

The first two RCMP canine teams to be taught to sniff out human remains have graduated from the force’s police dog training centre in central Alberta.

What makes their training even more unusual is that real human remains were used.

Mounties say they are the only Canadian police agency to do so.

Typically, animal remains or medical waste are used.

The human remains used for training at Innisfail, Alta., are provided by donors and their families through the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

The force says the dogs’ added skill set will help collect evidence, make progress in historical investigations and provide closure to grieving families.

“Using real human remains enables us to teach the dogs the exact odour they will be looking for. This way, they can rapidly differentiate between animal and human remains and locate human remains more effectively,” trainer Sgt. Robert Heppell said in a release Monday.

The four dog teams participating in the initial training round were from British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Nova Scotia.

The dogs from B.C. and Nova Scotia have completed their training, while the others from Alberta and Manitoba are expected to finish by the end of this week.

Related: Snow falls, search continues in Silver Creek

There are 166 RCMP dog teams across Canada.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Cut down on court delays by supporting victims of crime: ombudsman
Next story
VIDEO: Tax haven controversy deals another body blow to Trudeau’s middle-class brand

Just Posted

Canines of compassion and concern

Therapy Dog program comes to Cranbrook

Jumbo resort consultants willing to work with Ktunaxa

Despite court ruling, project in standstill as proponents deal with government oversight

Man pleads guilty in manslaughter case

A man charged with manslaughter in the death of a Cranbrook senior… Continue reading

Polygamous leader to launch charter challenge

Winston Blackmore back in Cranbrook Supreme Court to argue guilty finding in polygamy case.

BREAKING: Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

Ktunaxa argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

Family lore fuels Jacob’s children’s book

Paul Rodgers Cranbrook born and bred writer and communications professional extraordinaire Jody… Continue reading

Cranbrook Legion’s 2016 Poppy Campaign raises $50K

Remembrance Day ceremonies set for Saturday, Nov. 11

Silver Creek farm search has parents anxious for answers

Believing their daughter is dead, Ashley Simpson’s parents want to be able to lay her to rest

Curves Cranbrook raises funds for Breast Cancer Month

Members at Curves in Cranbrook raised approximately $1,200 over the month of… Continue reading

‘There are no words’: Abbotsford community holds quiet vigil for fallen police officer

A few dozen residents laid flowers and lit candles at the Abbotsford Police Department’s door

Police dogs trained to detect human remains

RCMP dogs get trained in central Alberta to detect human remains

Hitchhiker cuffed after driver held at gunpoint in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

VIDEO: Tax haven controversy deals another body blow to Trudeau’s middle-class brand

‘Paradise Papers’ revealed off-shore accounts for several Liberal associates

Most Read