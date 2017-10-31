Traci Genereaux was last heard from May 29 in Vernon. (photo submitted)

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

A Vernon woman remains hopeful she will be reunited with her daughter.

Traci Genereaux, 18, of Vernon was last heard from May 29. She was reported missing to police June 9.

“I just want my daughter back,” said mom Laurie Nixon.

Nixon was recently asked by the RCMP to provide a DNA sample.

“It’s not to do with the farm investigation,” she said of the police’s ongoing search of a Silver Creek farm where human remains have been found.

“It’s part of the procedure with long-time missing persons files. The police have said nothing to me that there is any connection.”

When contacted, RCMP officials would not respond to questions about the request for DNA or if Genereaux’s case is linked to the Silver Creek search.

The Silver Creek property is owned by the family of Curtis Sagmoen, who RCMP have not connected to the discovery of the remains.

According to court records, Sagmoen was stopped by Vernon RCMP on the same day Genereaux was last heard from for vehicle-related offenses. He was issued motor vehicle violations on May 29 for headlight infractions, vehicle lamps not equal to the original manufacturer’s and failure to have tail lamps.

Sagmoen is currently being held in custody and charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance. The charges relate to an Aug. 27 incident in Falkland.

Genereaux is described as Caucasian, four-foot-11, 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Genereaux’s whereabouts can contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.
Next story
Supreme Court to rule on Ktunaxa Qat’muk appeal

Just Posted

Power In The Music: Burton Cummings in Cranbrook

Burton Cummings demonstrated why he is still one of Canada’s greats at a sold out concert at the Key City Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29.

Supreme Court to rule on Ktunaxa Qat’muk appeal

Ktunaxa argue religious freedom was violated when ski resort plan was approved near Invermere.

Stetski calls for ammonia phase-out in arenas

Kootenay-Columbia MP rises in the House of Commons to respond to Fernie tragedy.

Cranbrook RCMP Investigating Fatal Vehicle Vs Pedestrian Collision

On Saturday, October 28, Cranbrook RCMP responded to an early morning collision… Continue reading

RCMP warn of ongoing scam

Police say con artists are posing as members of the Canada Revenue Agency.

Cranbrook Community Theatre’s ‘View From The Bridge’ runs at the Studio Stage Door

Featured here is Barry Borgstrom as the lawyer Alfieri, setting the scene in the opening monologye

Darkness on the Waterfront

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s “View From The Bridge”

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 31

Parkland Re-zoning This is the first and only letter I have ever… Continue reading

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients

The week on the beat: Oct. 16-23

Courtesy RCMP For the week of October 16 to 23 Cranbrook RCMP… Continue reading

All Saints: Making Goodness Attractive

Ever since the mid–8th century, the church in the west marks November 1 as All Saints’ Day.

Most Read