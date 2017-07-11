PHOTOS: Ashcroft wildfire ravages Boston Flats mobile home park

Wildfires have taken their toll all across the province but nowhere is the devastation as clear as it is at the Boston Flats mobile home park near Ashcroft.

RELATED: LIVE from the evacuation zone

All but one of the homes is completely destroyed, leaving a scene that looks more like war torn rubble than summer in interior B.C.

The Ashcroft fire has grown to more than 10,000 hectares, with a dozen aircraft and more than 120 firefighters attempting to control the blaze.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.