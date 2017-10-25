Peabody election win officially certified

Cranbrook municipal byelection sees a dismal turnout of only 15.4 per cent.

Results for the recent by-election were officially certified by the City of Cranbrook as Mike Peabody captured 1,011 votes to win a city council seat out of a field of eight candidates.

Peabody’s win came with a voter turnout of only 15.4 per cent with 2,313 ballots cast in two days of advance voting, as well as general election day.

According to the city, there are 14,937 eligible electors within the municipality.

The results also included 10 rejected ballots and 59 new registered voters.

Final results as follows:

Mike Peabody – 1,011

Christy Wheeldon – 556

Jon McWhirter – 380

William Barr – 115

Anna (Sam) Hudson – 78

William McKerrow – 70

Gavin Thomas – 68

Lynn McIntosh – 25

