Ombudsperson complaint clinic coming to Cranbrook

Have you been treated unfairly by the provincial government, local government, or other B.C. public body?

The B.C. Office of the Ombudsperson is currently scheduling in-person appointments at its complaint clinic in Cranbrook on July 14.

“Our mobile complaint clinic is free of cost and open to anyone who has not been able to resolve their concerns about a provincial or local public authority,” says Jay Chalke, Ombudsperson for B.C. “If you make an appointment, we will review your situation in person at the clinic. That initial review can lead to an investigation by our office.”

For information and to make an appointment, call the Office of the Ombudsperson toll-free at 1-800-567-3247.

Ombudsperson staff are also visiting Salmon Arm on July 10, Revelstoke on July 11, Golden on July 12, and Invermere on July 13.

“Each year we help around 7,500 people across B.C. with their individual concerns,” Chalke says. “Anyone can make a complaint – in some cases just one voice can lead to systemic improvements that help many.”

The Ombudsperson is independent of government and has jurisdiction over all provincial ministries and boards, Crown corporations, colleges and universities, schools and school boards, health authorities, local governments and self-governing professions.

The Office of the Ombudsperson also accepts complaints by phone, mail, fax, or web form.

Since 1979, the Office of the Ombudsperson has had a statutory mandate from the provincial legislature to uphold fair and reasonable conduct by provincial public authorities. In addition to investigating individual complaints, the Ombudsperson also publishes systemic investigations and recommendations for changes that address administrative unfairness and improve public administration in B.C.