Off-leash dogs lead to physical altercation in Community Forest

On June 22 at approximately 12:18 PM, the Cranbrook RCMP were called to the Community Forest area for a complaint of an assault.

Police responded to the area immediately and located the female complainant.

Police were advised by the hiker that she and her dogs had been assaulted by a male. Police were able to locate the man involved. Investigators determined that the two off leash dogs had quickly approached the male hiker, scaring him, and he had kicked the dogs to keep them away.

A heated argument ensued between the opposing hikers and both were assaulted by the other. No significant injuries were sustained by either party.

Police continue to investigate this altercation but it is not likely that charges will be recommended to Crown.

Police have concluded that this incident was isolated and there is no concern of further incidents occurring.

The Cranbrook RCMP wishes to remind all users of the Community Forest and other recreational sites to make themselves aware of the specific bylaws and regulations regarding “on-leash” and “off-leash” zones. It is also very important to highlight that all dog owners are responsible for their pets while in a public place and must keep their pets under control at all times.

As stated on the Cranbrook Community Forest Society website and advised by Recreation Trails BC: “Keep Your Dogs On Leash”. Notice signs advising owners to control their dogs and outlining leash by-laws are clearly posted at most trail heads.