Nomination packages available for City Council bylection

There is one spot on Cranbrook City Council up for grabs, and as of today, Wednesday, August 16, anyone interested in running for that position can pick up nomination packages from Cranbrook City Hall.

Nominations for qualified candidates will subsequently be received by appointment with the Deputy Chief Election Officer City Hall 40 – 10th Ave. South, from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, until 4 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 15. No nominations will be accepted after that date and time.

The Council byelection is set for Oct. 21, 2017. It was called following the resignation of Councillor Tom Shypitka, who was election as MLA for Kootenay East in the B.C. provincial Election earlier this year.

A person is qualified to be nominated, elected, and to hold office as a member of Council if they:

• are a Canadian Citizen;

• 18 years of age or older;

• have been a resident of British Columbia for at least 6 months immediately before the day nomination papers are filed; and

• are not disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election in British Columbia or from being nominated for, being elected to, or holding the office.

The City of Cranbrook said in a press release that it is using the Provincial Voters List as it was on July 11, 2017.

If you are not sure if you are on the list visit City Hall at 40 – 10th Ave. South or call City Hall at 250-489-0226.