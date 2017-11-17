Border traffic. (File photo)

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

A U.S. man is now in jail after Canada Border Services Agency discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant from Washington State.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a news release Friday afternoon titled “No shirt, no service, no Canada,” saying the Tacoma man arrived northbound at the Peace Arch (Douglas) crossing in South Surrey, shirtless, and told officers he was heading to Toronto to visit friends.

The release says that during a search of a rental vehicle, CBSA found small amounts of meth.

After being returned to Blaine, officers confirmed the 23-year-old had a felony warrant from the Washington State Department of Corrections for robbery and escape from community custody, which was issued Nov. 13.

“The co-operation between three government agencies is priceless,” U.S. CBP area port director Kenneth Williams said in the release.

“CBSA, CBP and the sheriff’s office worked as a team to get this suspected criminal off the street.”

Previous story
Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage

Just Posted

Firefighters train for ice rescue

Local emergency personnel get hands-on experience at Idlewild Lake.

WATCH: The top stories in Cranbrook this week

Take a look back at the top stories in Cranbrook between Nov. 11-17.

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

Oil dumped illegally at Tie Lake Transfer Station

The Regional District of East Kootenay is searching for any information in… Continue reading

Todd Stone campaigns in Cranbrook

BC Liberal leadership hopeful makes pitch to local supporters.

WATCH: The St. Eugene Writer’s Conference

Tapping the creative pool in the Kootenays

The bonfires of the vanities: Then and now

You feel strongly about something, strongly enough to protest it. What are the best ways to show your displeasure?

Restaurant claimed $8,000 went unpaid

Northwest Grill in Cranbrook asserts man who promised Nitros $7.5 million paid for banquet with NSF cheques

Prostate cancer awareness important with or without moustaches

Paul Rodgers November is here again, and while the Movember movement of… Continue reading

Opinion: “Don’t go where I can’t follow!”

Where will Amazon go with newly acquired rights to Lord of the Rings?

Lighthouse offers hope to those facing an abyss

New Cranbrook program supports those with recent dementia diagnosis and their caregivers

Hammy dodges conservation officers

The famous Prince Rupert hammock deer maintains his purple threads

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

Most Read