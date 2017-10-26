New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Canada has been quietly championing an initiative aimed at preventing the recruitment and use of child soldiers, which is expected to be unveiled at a major peacekeeping summit in Vancouver next month.

Gillian Bird, Australia’s ambassador to the UN, revealed the initiative Wednesday while addressing a UN special committee on behalf of Canada, Australia and New Zealand in New York.

Bird says the measure, entitled “Vancouver Principles on Peacekeeping and the Prevention of the Recruitment and Use of Child Soldiers,” will provide concrete steps to better protect children through peacekeeping.

The Liberal government is refusing to discuss the initiative, but earlier this year, the Canadian military became the first in the world to issue guidelines for dealing with child soldiers.

Those guidelines, developed in concert with the Romeo Dallaire Child Soldiers Initiative, are intended to ensure Canadian troops are properly trained and emotionally prepared for dealing with child soldiers in the field.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries involved in peacekeeping in Vancouver from Nov. 14-15.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protesters gather at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance
Next story
Starlight Campaign tenth year: small items make the biggest difference

Just Posted

Starlight Campaign tenth year: small items make the biggest difference

Paul Rodgers The Starlight Campaign begins its tenth annual fundraising drive on… Continue reading

City rezones property for apartment building

Neighbours bring concerns about property values, traffic safety to council.

Peabody election win officially certified

Cranbrook municipal byelection sees a dismal turnout of only 15.4 per cent.

Liberal leadership race stops in Cranbrook

Former provincial cabinet minister Andrew Wilkinson makes his case to local party members.

Hockey teams, figure skaters back in action after equipment retrieved from Fernie Memorial Arena

For the past week, Fernie hockey players and figure skaters have been… Continue reading

Watch: The winners of Cranbrook Townsman Poetry Challenge 2017

Congratulations to the winners of the Cranbrook Townsman’s 2017 Poetry Challenge. They are Barbara Phillips, Will Ayling and Bob Wakulich

Watch: The winners of Cranbrook Townsman Poetry Challenge 2017

Congratulations to the winners of the Cranbrook Townsman’s 2017 Poetry Challenge. They are Barbara Phillips, Will Ayling and Bob Wakulich

Reflections on the 24 Hour Photo Challenge

Paul Rodgers Sometimes deciding to do something without really thinking it through… Continue reading

Introducing the Abbotts

Cranbrook Community Theatre inaugurates new awards for local drama

Symphony of the Kootenays: Beethoven, Rosauro, Strauss open new season

Yme Woensdregt The Symphony of the Kootenays is back for another season… Continue reading

Arthur Miller’s gritty Greek tragedy

Cranbrook Community Theatre opens season with ‘View From The Bridge’

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Protesters gather during Shuswap man’s court appearance

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women after police find human remains on property

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

Most Read