A war memorial defaced with spray paint is shown in Montreal in this Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Berj Merdjanian

Montreal war monument vandalized on Remembrance Day

“It’s an insult to the army, and to soldiers that died for us.”: Residents angry after war monument vandalized

A Montreal man said he and other residents were shocked and saddened after a war memorial was defaced with graffiti on Remembrance Day.

Berj Merdjanian says he saw the lettering early Saturday morning when he went to work at his photo studio in the city’s Saint-Laurent borough.

What he saw was spray-painted profanity and antiwar messages in red lettering across the white cenotaph, hours before ceremonies were set to begin around the city at 11 a.m.

“It’s an insult to the army, and to soldiers that died for us, and even now I feel emotional because every time I see it I get goosebumps,” he said in a phone interview.

Related: Veterans who have considered suicide noted in national Remembrance Day service

Merdjanian says city workers arrived quickly to remove the messages, but not before they were seen by several citizens who had arrived early to pay their respects.

He said several of them became emotional when they saw the vandalism, including a family with three children who quickly left the park.

He says he understands some people may feel they have a message to deliver, but they should have chosen a different time and place.

“They should say something (openly) or go to City Hall, but not this,” he said. “And the worst is they did it in the colour of blood, that’s not right.”

Merdjanian sent photos of the vandalism to Montreal police, who confirmed on Sunday that they are investigating.

Related: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Montreal police spokesperson said that so far no witnesses have come forward and it doesn’t appear the incident was caught on video.

Police are expected to interview residents and check local surveillance footage in the coming days.

A statue of former prime minister Sir John A. Macdonald was also vandalized. Images showed the statue covered in what appeared to be red paint with profanity painted at the base of the monument.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A war memorial defaced with spray paint is shown in Montreal in this Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Berj Merdjanian

Previous story
Pro-Nazi posters found at UBC on Remembrance Day
Next story
B.C. fish farm protest to continue amid court action

Just Posted

A week of snowfall records

Nov. 2 snowfall one for the record books, according to Environment Canada.

Hundreds attend community memorial

Friends and family share memories of Hornquist, Smith, Podloski

Wild Theatre’s ‘The Lodge:’ When double-bookings go terribly wrong

The Wild Drama season is underway and approaching opening night for its… Continue reading

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

RCMP deliver Q3 crime stats

Calls for mental health issues decreasing due to work by mental health liasion officer.

Watch: Cranbrook’s week in review

A look at the top stories this week in Cranbrook

Watch: Cranbrook’s week in review

A look at the top stories this week in Cranbrook

The further adventures of FozzyFest

Paul Rodgers reports on the latest travails of the ‘Little Music Festival That Could’

Diabetes Canada sets up clothing donation bins in Cranbrook

The average person throws away 37 kilograms of clothing and textiles every… Continue reading

Loving and Hating the Church: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote the first part of this… Continue reading

Paradise (Papers) by the dashboard light

Carolyn Grant The CRA is reviewing and will take appropriate action.” There’s… Continue reading

Global carbon pollution on the rise

Global carbon pollution rises after three straight flat years

Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica

A magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast, shakes San Jose capital

B.C. fish farm protest to continue amid court action

Protesters vow to continue the fight against B.C. fish farms

Most Read