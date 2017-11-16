Military aircraft approaches lightning-sparked forest fires near Williams Lake during the summer of 2017. (Canadian Forces Combat Camera)

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

MLAs touring B.C. communities in advance of the NDP’s first budget have called for incentives to salvage wildfire-damaged timber, and increased forest fuel management and reforestation.

The all-party committee of the B.C. legislature held hearings in 12 communities this fall, and unanimously focused their main recommendation on the aftermath of B.C.’s record area burned in summer forest fires.

“Committee members heard from business owners in areas affected by the wildfires who are facing labour shortages due to a number of employees not returning home after evacuation,” says the committee’s final report to Finance Minister Carole James.

RELATED: Ranchers await AgriRecovery funds

Chaired by NDP MLA Bob D’Eith (Maple Ridge-Mission) and B.C. Liberal MLA Dan Ashton (Penticton), and including B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver (Oak Bay-Gordon Head) the committee stressed the need to “incentivize” the harvest of fire-damaged timber in southern and central B.C.

That’s a delicate issue for B.C., already subject to punitive tariffs by the U.S. government, after their latest industry claims of dumping and government subsidy from the cost of Crown land timber. Any government program assisting Canadian producers is seized upon by U.S. interests.

In an phone call from Tokyo during B.C.’s annual Asia lumber trade mission, Donaldson said efforts are underway to implement the main recommendations of the finance committee.

RELATED: U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s effort in Asia

“We’re expediting the harvest of fire-impacted timber and getting it to the mills in a timely manner, because we know how the wood can degrade quickly,” Donaldson said. “Also, we have allocated $140 million over the next two years into forest enhancement, and that also involves the management of urban interface forests and fuel mitigation.”

The committee also calls for public education “to develop a culture of prevention, preparedness and resiliency among British Columbians regarding natural disasters, including wildfires, floods, hazardous material spills, earthquakes and tsunamis.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous youth deaths preventable, B.C. coroner says
Next story
Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

Just Posted

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

Oil dumped illegally at Tie Lake Transfer Station

The Regional District of East Kootenay is searching for any information in… Continue reading

Todd Stone campaigns in Cranbrook

BC Liberal leadership hopeful makes pitch to local supporters.

Would-be Dynamiters’ hockey donor says $7.5M is coming

Mike Gould says the money will be there within ten days

Three charged with drug trafficking after Wasa Junction bust

Three people were charged after an arrest at 2:30 am on November… Continue reading

WATCH: The St. Eugene Writer’s Conference

Tapping the creative pool in the Kootenays

Restaurant claimed $8,000 went unpaid

Northwest Grill in Cranbrook asserts man who promised Nitros $7.5 million paid for banquet with NSF cheques

Prostate cancer awareness important with or without moustaches

Paul Rodgers November is here again, and while the Movember movement of… Continue reading

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

Opinion: “Don’t go where I can’t follow!”

Where will Amazon go with newly acquired rights to Lord of the Rings?

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

Lighthouse offers hope to those facing an abyss

New Cranbrook program supports those with recent dementia diagnosis and their caregivers

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Most Read