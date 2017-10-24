Mike Peabody wins Council seat

Preliminary results show local businessman with 44% of byelection vote

An official announcement of the results of Cranbrook’s municipal by-election wasn’t scheduled until today, Wednesday, Oct. 25.

But preliminary results from Saturday’s poll showed Mike Peabody taking 44 per cent of the 2,300 votes cast — coming out ahead with 1,010 votes.

Peabody will take the seat on Cranbrook City Council vacated by Tom Shypitka, who resigned following his election as Kootenay East MLA.

Peabody said he and his campaign team worked hard to get the vote out, hence the first place numbers he ended up with.

“Just being part of the community for so long helped too.”

He said he was expecting a steep learning curve once he is sworn in and takes his seat. “I’m told it gets easier as you go,” he added.

Once Peabody is sworn in, he will take his place on Mayor Lee Pratt’s Council, with Norma Blissett, Wesly Graham, Ron Popoff, Isaac Hockley and Danielle Eaton. In one year’s time, he and all the rest of the Council will be up for re-election again, with the regular provincial municipal scheduled for October 20, 2018.

Eight candidates were in the running this time around. Preliminary results are as follows:

• Mike Peabody: 1,010

• Christy Wheeldon: 555

• Jon McWhirter: 380

• Mike Barr: 115

• Anna (Sam) Hudson: 77

• William McKerrow: 70

• Gavin Thomas: 68

• Lynn McIntosh: 25

